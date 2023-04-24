First responders were on the scene of a deadly crash Monday on Highway 290 in west Travis County. | Frank Martinez KXAN News

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead, and four others were injured after a three-vehicle crash in west Travis County Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

ATCEMS medics responded to the crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. at 8647 W U.S. Highway 290 with a total of five people involved, the tweet said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, medics said.

Another person was taken by Travis County Star Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. The remaining three patients were all taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Care with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

Drivers in the area should drive with caution and seek an alternate route.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.