AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 130 Thursday in eastern Travis County.

Tweets from ATCEMS said the vehicles collided and burst into flames on SH 130 near its intersection with FM 973, just east of Walter Long Metropolitan Park.

Three ambulances responded to the scene, ATCEMS said, and three people were taken to the hospital.

Two were taken to Dell Seton — one, declared a trauma alert with serious injuries, and another with potentially serious injuries. The third person was taken to St. David’s South and declared a trauma alert.

Firefighters were able to put the car fires out. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said to expect traffic delays in the area.