1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after vehicle rolls over in southeast Travis County

Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and another was badly injured after a vehicle rolled over in southeastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews including a STAR Flight helicopter were called to the scene at the 10400 block of FM 812, in between Mustang Ridge and Cedar Creek, just after 1 p.m.

Medics pronounced an adult dead at the scene, while the other adult was flown to a hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS said drivers in the area should expect heavy traffic delays and road closures while first responders continue to work at the scene.

