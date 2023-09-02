TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County officials said one person died and another was injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision early Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics responded to the 4600 block of East State Highway 71 at 2:46 a.m. and took one person to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Traffic closures and delays were expected in the area for the investigation and clean-up, according to ATCEMS.

“The entire roadway is shut down, select alternate routes to avoid the area,” ATCEMS said.