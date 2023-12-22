Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died Friday afternoon and another person has critical, life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in southeastern Travis County, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said there were four patients involved, and three ambulances were called to the scene, according to ATCEMS.

Officials responded to the 11200 block of South State Highway 130 service road at approximately 1 p.m. in connection with a vehicle rescue.

ATCEMS said to avoid the area and expect delays and closures in the area.