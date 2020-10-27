1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight fire Tuesday in Manor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly woman died and another was hurt in a house fire Tuesday morning in Manor, authorities say.

Travis County ESD No. 12 tweeted at 4:41 a.m. that the fire was at a single-story home on Hamilton Point Circle in Manor. That’s south of U.S. Highway 290 and just off Brenham Street east of State Highway 130.

They later confirmed someone died in the blaze and they took a second person to the hospital. They did not say how badly that second victim was hurt.

Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said it appeared the fire started near a bedroom in the back of the home, but the fire investigation will confirm all the details once it is completed.

Neither Phipps nor firefighters said exactly what caused this fire, but with the recent cold weather hitting the area, Phipps said they anticipate house fires like this because people start using space heaters and could potentially forget about them.

“We ask people to be really cautious while they’re trying to keep themselves warm while we get into the winter months of Central Texas,” he said.

Phipps said there was “substantial damage” to the home.

Hamilton Point Circle is closed while crews investigate the fire, and Phipps said there was also a rollover crash unrelated to the fire close to the scene, but all other roadways in the area are open.

The Manor Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department all responded to the fire along with Travis County ESD No. 12.