1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash just south of Austin early Saturday morning

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person has died and a second suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash just south of Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident near the intersection of FM 812 and US 183, just south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, at about 2:30 a.m. to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Medics and firefighters who responded to the scene reported that both victims were trapped inside their vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to St. David’s South Hospital with critical injuries.

Continued and extended road closures are likely, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Drivers should avoid the area while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash and clear the scene.