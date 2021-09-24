1 adult, 2 children taken to the hospital after ‘major collision’ in south Travis County

Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital Friday night after a “major collision” in the Pilot Knob area of Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the crash around 9 p.m. at 8900 FM 812 Road. That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and south of Burleson Road.

One adult was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life threatening injuries, ATCEMS said. Two children were taken to another hospital with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS said no other information is available at this time.

