WEBBERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Star Flight transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center after a motorcycle crash in Webberville Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted the patient has critical, life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS and Travis County Emergency Services District 12 responded to the motorcycle crash in the 20700 block of FM 969 Road, near Webberwood Way. The call came in around 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

ATCEMS officials tweeted the crash only involved a single motorcycle.

Officials added drivers should expect extended road closures and avoid the area if possible.