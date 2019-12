PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office found the parent of a two-year-old girl found walking down the road by herself in Pflugerville.

An alert was sent out to neighbors after the girl was found at around 2 a.m. Deputies say she was walking along Old Austin Pflugerville Road near Spring Hill Elementary.

The Sheriff’s office found the girl’s parent around 3:00 a.m.