TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Jail reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases this week: six among its inmate population and six among Travis County Sheriff’s Office employees.

According to the sheriff’s office, of the inmates, two were quarantined with symptoms, two were in isolation and two came into custody at the jail already positive.

TCSO says three of the inmates have bonded out and three are housed in the jail’s Quarantine-Confirmed Positive Unit.