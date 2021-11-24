Travis County inmate dies at Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday an inmate died in its custody at a hospital in November.

TCSO said a corrections officer found Adan Torres, 35, unresponsive in his cell around 12:55 a.m., Nov. 14. After TCSO staff and the medical unit tried to revive Torres, he was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. Torres was in intensive care “for several days before ultimately passing away,” TCSO said.

Torres had been in TCSO custody since Oct. 26 on two out-of-county warrants, one felony and one misdemeanor. Torres was also being held on six other charges: burglary, two counts of failure to ID as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and obstruction.

An autopsy was conducted Nov. 23 by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, TCSO said. An investigation by TCSO’s internal affairs and criminal investigation units, along with the Texas Rangers, is underway.