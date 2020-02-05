Travis County hires its first-ever chief public defender

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County has appointed its first-ever chief public defender.

In the newly created role, Adeola Ogunkeyede will be responsible for creating a countywide public defender office for Travis County.

She will also provide representation to adults accused of misdemeanor and felony offenses in the county.

“I am honored to return to the ranks of public defenders who defend local communities, hold the state to account, and promote a more just and equitable society as Travis County’s first chief public defender,” Ogunkeyede said.

She most recently worked as the legal director for civil rights and racial justice program of Virginia’s Legal Aid Justice Center.

“The creation of this new office will not be an easy process for all parties involved,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

“I am confident Adeola has the skills, experience, creativity and commitment to lead the county in producing a public defender office all Travis County can be proud of.”