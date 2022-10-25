AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s early voting season, and thousands of Austin and Travis County voters are expected to cast their ballots in the coming weeks.

Keep up-to-date by going to KXAN’s election page for coverage ahead of election day Nov. 8 and results.

Both local organizations and national companies have rolled out efforts to connect people to the ballot boxes with free and reduced costs rides.

Souls to the Polls

On Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 30 Freedom Sunday: Souls to the Polls Day. The Austin chapter of The Links, Inc., local religious organizations and community partners throughout Travis County are supporting the voter turnout initiative to help increase African American voter participation this November.

“While we recognize it’s important for voter registration to take place, it’s much more important to get the people to the polls,” said Angela Henderson, president of the Austin chapter of The Links, Inc.

Capital Area Rural Transportation System

Beyond Sunday, the Capital Area Rural Transportation System will offer free bus rides to polling sites during early voting and on Election Day. Early voting runs through Nov. 4, while Election Day is Nov. 8.

Those needing a free ride can call 512-478-7433 to schedule a ride, or use the promo code “earlyvote22” to schedule a CARTS NOW service, which operates in Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart’s city limits.

CARTS offers transportation services within non-urban communities like Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.

Lyft

Since 2016, Lyft has operated its voter access system as a means of increasing voter access to polling centers. This year, users can enter the promo code “vote22” to receive 50% off rides to voting sites on Election Day.

They also collaborate with national organizations like League of United Latin American Citizens, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the YMCA and the National Council on Aging to offer fully donated rides to community members who’ve traditionally faced voting barriers.

Lisa Boyd, Lyft’s director of social impact, told KXAN the national rideshare company has seen steady growth in its Election Day ridership numbers in the past six years.

“”The primary goal of the voting access program is just to make voting easier. Everybody should have the opportunity to vote and it should be as easy as possible,” she said. “And so what we’re trying to do is address known barriers like transportation, and helping people to get to the polls.”

CapMetro

CapMetro officials told KXAN Tuesday the transit authority will suspend fares on Election Day to polling locations. Voters can use CapMetro’s trip planner to coordinate their rides in advance.

For more information on your sample ballot or which races you’re eligible to vote in, Ballotpedia’s sample ballot tool breaks down election items by a voter’s personal address.

