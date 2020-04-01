Travis County closing all parks over Easter due to COVID-19 pandemic

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All parks in Travis County will be closed throughout the Easter weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Travis County Parks previously closed all playgrounds and restrooms in public parks and turned off water fountains.

But it is going one step further between Friday April 10 and Sunday April 12, when all parks will be closed.

Some parks “may reopen” on Monday April 13, Travis County Parks said – indicating that some amenities or parks will remain shut after Easter.

However, limited activities such as walking, hiking and biking will be available in some parks after the Easter weekend, Travis County Parks said.