AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday morning that a deputy was involved in a collision on westbound McNeil Drive between McNeil High School and Parmer Lane in northwest Austin.

According to TCSO, westbound McNeil Drive is shut down. TCSO says there was an injury in the crash, but it’s unknown who was injured or to what extent.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.