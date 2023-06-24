AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Clerk’s Office is celebrating Pride month, as well as the eighth anniversary of marriage equality on Monday, with free wedding ceremonies conducted by Judge Nicholas Chu, the clerk’s office said in a news release.

Twenty-four couples are scheduled to be married Monday, with weddings taking place throughout the day, the release said.

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court determined the constitution recognized a right to same-sex marriage via Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, the release said. Earlier that year, the Travis County Clerk’s office issued the first marriage license to a same-sex couple in Texas.

“This is an important moment for Travis County to reaffirm its commitment to civil rights,

equality, and protecting the right to marry who you love. I’m grateful to Travis County Clerk

Limon-Mercado and her office’s work in making sure Travis County is at the forefront of being

inclusive and supportive of all members of our community,” Chu said in the release.

The day of the ruling, the clerk’s office issues 312 formal marriage licenses, as well as 113 informal marriage licenses to different-sex and same-sex couples, the release said.

Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado and Chu are partnering together to celebrate this day as a show of solidarity and celebration with the LGBTQ+ community, especially as they face extreme attacks from the Texas State Legislature, the release said.

Limon-Mercado said she looks forward to welcoming former county clerk Dana DeBeauvoir back to the office where she oversaw the issuing of hundreds of marriage licenses to couples on June 26, 2015.

“On the day the Supreme Court determined that the constitution recognizes a national right to same-sex marriage, former County Clerk DeBeauvoir was on the frontlines, ensuring that all couples in Travis County were able to obtain a marriage license and celebrate their love. We’re excited to have Dana back in the office to help us recognize this historic day and the important role that local government plays in ensuring a Travis County for all,” Limon-Mercado said in the release.