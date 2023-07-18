FILE — Austin firefighters are responding to a brush fire near Interstate 35 and Woodward Street in south Austin. (Photo courtesy of AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This latest heat wave in Central Texas, along with a definite dearth of rain, has created a worsening fire danger for the entire area, especially the area along and west of Interstate 35. The drought in Central Texas is anywhere from severe to, as is the case in far southwest Gillespie County, exceptional.

Soil moisture continues to be depleted each day. The lack of atmospheric moisture during the day with the relative humidity, a measure of that moisture, dropping into the teens and 20s in our moisture-starved area is causing more issues.

Travis County Commissioners Court Tuesday voted to put a burn ban in effect for the county’s unincorporated area. For now, the ban is in effect until Aug. 16. This could change if authorities feel it needs to be expanded.

Williamson County Commissioners Court also issued a county-wide burn ban that started at noon Tuesday. Their ban will be in effect for no longer than 90 days, meaning it can be canceled or expanded based on ongoing conditions.

Weather conditions currently contribute to the need for this ban. The oppressive high temperatures, similar lower humidity readings, a definite lack of fuel moistures and occasional gusty winds are combining to create a critical fire danger that will be worsened by any outdoor burning.

Current Drought Monitor, to be updated Thursday

An update to the current Drought Monitor will be issued Thursday morning. However, according to Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Calloway, more than 50% of the county is going through a moderate drought while some of the county is now in an extreme drought. He cited any careless activity could easily spark a fire because the grounds are so dry. This was noted recently when fireworks were blamed for a two-alarm brush fire that burned two homes Monday near Steiner Ranch.

The ban in Travis County does not affect things like welding, cutting or grinding operations. It also does not affect barbecuing or grilling. Calloway is encouraging water to be nearby when any outdoor grilling is done.

Travis County residents who have questions about what they can and cannot do relative to the burn ban should call the Fire Marshal’s office at 512-854-4621.

Williamson County’s ban states no household yard waste can be burned. This includes brush, grass, leaves, and any yard trimmings. You can’t clear the land of trees, shrubs or other natural vegetation with flame. It’s a Class C misdemeanor to violate the burn ban with a fine of up to $500 enforced.

This is all due to a relentless heat dome that has gripped the local weather for a second time. The first time was from June 15 to June 30 when the average high temperature was 102.2° and only .17″ of rain.

This second heat wave is fueled by a stubborn ridge of high pressure acting as a lid on the atmosphere. In fact, the average high temperature from July 8 to the 17 is 105.9°, the hottest 10-day stretch in this time range ever.

What’s even worse is there has been no rain during this heat wave. The last time Austin had rain was .03″ on July 6.

The Travis and Williamson County Burn Bans bring the number of counties in the KXAN viewing area with burn bans to 13. Lampasas and Gillespie Counties have yet to issue burn bans.