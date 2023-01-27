Brushy Creek Brass Band says they’re out of $15,000 worth of equipment after their trailer was stolen

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Brushy Creek Brass Band is out of around $15,000 worth of property after its trailer was stolen earlier this week.

The band’s director said the 20-foot trailer — which contained music stands, speakers, electrical equipment and over 100 songs of sheet music — was stolen from one of the members’ yards in Leander on Monday.

The Brushy Creek Brass Band is a community band that has existed for 30 years. The band would play for free, so they have no income to replace the stolen property.

They are in talks with insurance to see if of the loss can be covered financially.

The band is most known for playing at the Walburg German Restaurant and Biergarten north of Georgetown. They would play there every Saturday in October and May for Oktoberfest and Mayfest.

They also play other community parades and events. They said they don’t know if they will be able to play this upcoming May.