AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail of Lights event was canceled Tuesday after the rainfall from Monday left Zilker Park saturated, according to a statement from organizers for the annual event.

“Due to yesterday’s heavy rains and the lack of drying conditions since, Zilker Park is saturated and unable to support the Trail of Lights without posing safety risks and park damages,” organizers said. “The City of Austin has closed the park and canceled tonight’s Trail of Lights.”

Ticketholders for Tuesday’s event will receive information regarding their refund shortly, organizers said.

If patrons are interested in buying tickets for an alternate day, they can visit the Trail of Lights events calendar.