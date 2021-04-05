Traffic stop in Fayette County ends with $300K drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department recovered over $300,000 worth of methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop Friday, April 2.

FSCO Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 officer Kolt stopped a 2004 Lexus on Interstate 10 westbound around 10 a.m. Friday for a traffic violation, a release says.

The driver of the car, later identified by police as Alexander William Gil, 25, didn’t have a license and was showing “nervous behavior,” according to FCSO.

After consent to search the car was given, FCSO says it found six kilos of methamphetamines and a pound of marijuana inside a speaker in the trunk of the car. The driver admitted that the drugs were his, FCSO says.

Gil was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, FCSO says.

