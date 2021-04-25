TRAFFIC: Road closures for the Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K

Austin Marathon sign

Sign at the start of the 2020 Austin Marathon (Frank Martinex/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K returns Sunday, which will cause road closures in downtown Austin.

The first wave of runners will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, but roads will be closed starting Saturday night.

On Sunday, roads along the 13.2 mile course will be off limits for a major portion of the day.

MoPac Expressway, Interstate 35 and Lamar Boulevard will remain open for driving traffic. Check Google Maps or Waze for updates before you travel.

Marathon Course

  • The marathon starts at Congress Avenue just north of Lady Bird Lake and heads south to Ben White Boulevard.
  • Then, runners will head north on South First Street.
  • Next, the course heads west on Cesar Chavez Street and crosses underneath MoPac Expressway.
  • Then, the runners will go down Lake Austin Boulevard before turning back toward downtown Austin on Enfield Road.
  • The half marathon will finish at the Texas State Capitol.

Sunday road closures

  • Congress Avenue from 4th Street to 11th Street | 12 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Congress Avenue from Cesar Chavez Street to 4th Street | 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • 9th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street | 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Congress Avenue Bridge from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street | 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • 5th and 6th Street from Colorado Street to Brazos Street | 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado Street to Brazos Street | 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • 11th Street from Lavaca Street to Brazos Street | 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • 13th Street from Nueces Street to Colorado Street | 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. – cross traffic will not be permitted 
  • Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado Street to MoPac Expressway | 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. – 1 westbound lane open 
  • South 1st Bridge from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street | 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. – 1 northbound lane open 
  • 11th Street from Brazos Street to San Jacinto Street | 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. – westbound lanes closed 

