TRAFFIC: Road closures for the Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K

Sign at the start of the 2020 Austin Marathon (Frank Martinex/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K returns Sunday, which will cause road closures in downtown Austin.

The first wave of runners will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, but roads will be closed starting Saturday night.

On Sunday, roads along the 13.2 mile course will be off limits for a major portion of the day.

MoPac Expressway, Interstate 35 and Lamar Boulevard will remain open for driving traffic. Check Google Maps or Waze for updates before you travel.

Marathon Course

The marathon starts at Congress Avenue just north of Lady Bird Lake and heads south to Ben White Boulevard.

Then, runners will head north on South First Street.

Next, the course heads west on Cesar Chavez Street and crosses underneath MoPac Expressway.

Then, the runners will go down Lake Austin Boulevard before turning back toward downtown Austin on Enfield Road.

The half marathon will finish at the Texas State Capitol.

Sunday road closures