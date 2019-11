SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A portion of southbound Interstate Highway 35 in San Marcos is closed Thursday morning after a crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the crash occurred on I35 at State Highway 123 near mile marker 204.

Traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road. There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update with more information.