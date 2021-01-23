Traffic delays at Guadalupe, 6th Street in downtown Austin after collision causes water main break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water main break and damaged water hydrant at Guadalupe and 6th Street in downtown Austin on Saturday afternoon is causing traffic delays and possible service interruptions for area residents.

According to the City of Austin, crews are working to turn off water valves — as a result customers along Guadalupe between 5th and 6th Streets may experience brief service interruptions.

Austin Police Department reports the breakage was caused by a vehicle collision.

Partial lane closures are being placed along Guadalupe and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.