AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic will be delayed on State Highway 71 eastbound between U.S. Highway 183 and Spirit of Texas Drive due to a gas leak, according to TxDOT Austin. That stretch of the highway in southeast Austin near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is closed as of 12 p.m. Wednesday.

TxDOT says you should consider detouring south on Burleson Road or Farm to Market Road 812 to return to SH 71 or get to Farm to Market Road 973.