LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Both the southbound and northbound lanes of State Highway 130 were shut down Friday near Lockhart due to a 70-acre grass fire, according to the Lockhart Police Department.

LPD originally said U.S. Highway 183 at Colorado St. from FM 2001 to Lockhart City Limits were also shut down, but the northbound lanes and the southbound inner lane of U.S. 183/Colorado St. have since been reopened.

Barth Fire in Lockhart (KXAN photo)

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 70 acres and 25% contained. It has been named the Barth Fire.

Police said LPD will contact anyone who needs to evacuate.

Officials urged drivers to find alternative routes and be mindful of emergency personnel in the area.