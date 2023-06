Crash near I-35 and Grand Avenue Parkway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Southbound lanes of a portion of northern Interstate 35 just north of Austin were shut down Saturday morning after an incident where a semi-truck hit the bridge.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working the collision at I-35 and Grand Avenue Parkway.

TCSO said the southbound lanes were shut down in order to check the integrity of the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.