TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly closures on I-35 near US 183 for construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 near U.S. Highway 183 will be reduced to one lane, starting Sunday at 9 p.m. Texas Department of Transportation says crews are working to complete construction activities for the new northbound U.S. 183 to northbound I-35 flyover.

In addition to the closures on I-35, the northbound I-35 frontage road will be closed at U.S. 183. Traffic will detour to the main lanes at the U.S. Highway 290 East entrance ramp and re-enter the frontage road at the Rundberg Lane exit, TxDOT says.

The northbound U.S. 183 main lanes will be closed between the I-35 and Lamar Boulevard exit and I-35. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads and can re-enter the main lanes of the highway at the next entrance ramp.

The work is expected to continue through Wednesday, March 10. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. of each day, TxDOT says.

TxDOT says road signs are in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. You can learn more about the project here.