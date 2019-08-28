TOXIC: Blue-green algae still showing up in Lady Bird Lake tests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin says harmful blue-green algae is still showing up in Lady Bird Lake.

The algae bloom emerged earlier this month and is suspected to have caused the death of several pets. Recent tests found toxic algae samples in Red Bud Isle, Auditorium Shores and along Barton Creek between Barton Springs Pool and the lake.

Although it’s toxic, the algae will die off when cooler weather returns to Austin. Until then, the city says to keep pets out of the water and be careful that you don’t get sick as well.

Watershed Protection will also be testing for algae every week.