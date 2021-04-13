Town hall tackles vaccine hesitancy among communities of color

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Health and CommUnityCare hosted a town hall Tuesday night to try to improve vaccination rates among communities of color.

The organizations partnered with Black pastors for the event. Medical experts gave general information about the vaccines that are available and and tried to clear up misinformation.

A Kaiser Family Foundation Poll found 35% of African Americans don’t plan to get vaccinated.

“We must get those numbers up, because it’s important for everyone to get the vaccine, and important that everyone has access to the vaccine that we remove every possible barrier to getting the vaccine,” said Ted Burton with Central Health.

University of Texas researchers also found that Austin neighborhoods most at-risk for coronavirus infections, like east Austin, are seeing lower vaccination rates.

Central Health said this is the first of five virtual town halls that are planned. Watch Tuesday night’s town hall now on Facebook.