Top 10 ‘good news’ stories of 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The coronavirus dominated headlines this year, including at KXAN. But amid this difficult year, there were also stories of celebration, people helping one another and change. Here are the top 10 most-read positive stories of 2020 on KXAN.com.

10) Stimulus checks arrive

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Earlier this year as people struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress passed a $2 trillion pandemic response measure that provided one-time payments of $1,200 for qualifying adults and $500 for children. Another round of $600 checks headed to Americans in December.

9) Tesla factory comes to Austin area

Construction at Tesla facility in Travis County Dec. 10 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Tesla announced in July it would build a factory in southeastern Travis County, investing $1.1 billion into the project. It expected to employ at least 5,000 people at the vehicle assembly plant, and construction in the area continues.

8) Epic demolition of student housing

The demolition of University Towers Jan. 5, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

On a Sunday morning in January, crews demolished a student housing building in West Campus called University Towers to make way for new apartments. People gathered to watch the demolition from a safe distance, and it was heard miles away.

7) H-E-B is still everyone’s favorite

A study in January confirmed what most Texans already know — H-E-B is the No. 1 grocery chain in the United States. H-E-B topped dunnhumby’s list, which ranked the grocers based on the annual Retailer Preference Index, or RPI. The index evaluates retailers based on several factors, including price, quality, convenience and speed.

6) Company pays to binge watch Harry Potter

It was a perfect quarantine challenge — with a $1,000 perk. Back in April, a company said it would pay five people an hourly wage, plus the $1,000 bonus, a complete copy of the Harry Potter movie collection and other swag if they binge watched the entire series and shared live updates on social media.

5) Amazon driver fulfills boy’s unique delivery request

Amazon driver fulfills boys unique delivery request (Courtesy Lynn Staffieri)

A Delaware mom wanted to recognize an Amazon delivery woman in June for going above and beyond when dropping off a package. The woman’s son had filled out additional instructions for the delivery, asking the person to “knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.” The driver did, and it was all caught on a doorbell camera.

4) Woman uncovers Hays County history

One of the stone houses built by Victoriano Alba and his sons in the early 1900s on their ranch outside Dripping Springs. (Photo courtesy Gina Rogers)

A woman’s search for information about her family tree led her to discover one of her ancestors was the first person to be registered as born in Hays County. The former Alba Ranch was six miles northwest of Drippings Springs and the Texas Historical Commission gave the land a historic designation in January.

3) Elon Musk moves to Austin

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Back in February rumors started swirling that engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk was planning to move to Austin. The Tesla CEO first chose the area as the site of its largest auto assembly plant over the summer. By December, he confirmed he would be moving here himself.

2) Terminally ill boy keeps backyard playscape

The Costa family playscape is at the center of a lawsuit (Courtesy Kim Costa)

A Georgetown family faced a lawsuit from neighbors after building a backyard playscape for their terminally ill son. The neighbors said the large playscape with slides violated homeowners’ association rules. The family received a huge outpouring of support from the community, with messages left in their front yard. Just days after KXAN reported about the issue, the neighbors dropped the lawsuit.

1) Thunderbirds fly over Austin

(Courtesy of John Irey)

In May, Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over U.S. cities to honor healthcare and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of “Operation America Strong.”

The Thunderbirds flew over Austin May 11, and people paused where they were to see them go by.