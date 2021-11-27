Too much turkey? 5 Thanksgiving leftover recipes from H-E-B

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It happens every year: You gather the family for a big Thanksgiving meal and even though everyone leaves in food coma, there still seems to be an endless amount of leftovers that you just can’t pawn off before everyone gets out the door.
No need to eat cold turkey for the rest of the month, though. Here are a few ways to mix up your Thanksgiving leftovers from H-E-B.
- Leftover Thanksgiving Turnovers: This recipe covers all your leftover bases. Think turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce all rolled up in a puff pasty.
- Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos: If your weekend looks like mine, you’re going to be watching a whole lot of football. Leftover nachos are the way to go.
- Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Egg Rolls: If you’re feeling takeout but know you shouldn’t, compromise with these egg rolls made with Thanksgiving leftovers.
- Hot Turkey Cranberry Sub: Your cranberry sauce is about to be the main event. This recipe takes the turkey sandwich to a new level.
- Leftover Turkey Spaghetti: It sounds a little weird, but looks delicious. If you try it let us know.