Too much turkey? 5 Thanksgiving leftover recipes from H-E-B

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It happens every year: You gather the family for a big Thanksgiving meal and even though everyone leaves in food coma, there still seems to be an endless amount of leftovers that you just can’t pawn off before everyone gets out the door.

No need to eat cold turkey for the rest of the month, though. Here are a few ways to mix up your Thanksgiving leftovers from H-E-B.

  1. Leftover Thanksgiving Turnovers: This recipe covers all your leftover bases. Think turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce all rolled up in a puff pasty.
  2. Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos: If your weekend looks like mine, you’re going to be watching a whole lot of football. Leftover nachos are the way to go.
  3. Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Egg Rolls: If you’re feeling takeout but know you shouldn’t, compromise with these egg rolls made with Thanksgiving leftovers.
  4. Hot Turkey Cranberry Sub: Your cranberry sauce is about to be the main event. This recipe takes the turkey sandwich to a new level.
  5. Leftover Turkey Spaghetti: It sounds a little weird, but looks delicious. If you try it let us know.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss