Too many cars are on the street near Apple’s $1B campus in north Austin, residents say

Vehicles line Dallas Drive in north Austin as many construction workers park in the Rattan Creek neighborhood. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rattan Creek neighbors in north Austin are frustrated with the ongoing construction at the new $1 billion Apple campus in north Austin because it has created safety and traffic issues in their neighborhood.

“My biggest concern is getting the trucks off the street,” Terri Short said.

The longtime resident said in the past couple of weeks she has noticed an increased amount of cars that line Dallas Drive. However, others said this has been an issue for months. In June, some put up signs reading “no contractor parking.” Short and others said the vehicles are a safety hazard because they create a blind spot for drivers.

“It’s not like you can actually see until you’re turning that there’s a child there or a jogger there or a walker there or a baby stroller with a person there,” Short added.

She said with Jollyville Elementary nearby, she worries about the children but she is also worried about the construction workers who have to park and walk across Parmer Lane.

“I’m not trying to slam Apple,” she said. “I’m trying to find a resolution that benefits the people working at Apple plus our neighborhood.“

Apple officials said they offer free parking nearby and shuttle workers into the site. They plan to remind contractors about this option to help minimize the disruption in the neighborhood while they continue to build. Local officials said they understand this is an issue, but they also acknowledge that anyone is allowed to park along Dallas Drive since it’s a public street.

“We’re proud to be expanding in Austin and always strive to be good neighbors here. As construction on our new office progresses, we’re working closely with our contractors to minimize disruption,” an Apple spokesperson said.

Both city of Austin and Williamson County officials are working to improve the roads surrounding the new Apple campus. The Anderson Mill Road Regional Mobility Project is currently under construction which will improve Anderson Mill Road between U.S. Highway 183 and Spicewood Parkway.

Williamson County is also working on the road with plans to extend Anderson Mill Road eastward. In September, the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or CAMPO, approved Parmer Lane as a priority corridor roadway for its Corridor Analysis brought forward by CAMPO Chairperson Cynthia Long, who also happens to be a Williamson County commissioner.

Apple is scheduled to move into its new campus in 2022.