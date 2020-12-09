Tomlinson’s Pound 4 Pound drive keeps local rescues fed during COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tomlinson’s Pound 4 Pound pet food drive will distribute 54,529 pounds of donated pet food to 39 local animal rescues Wednesday.

The donated pet food will help rescues keep animals fed for an entire year. Officials with Tomlinson’s said this helps provide support and allows organizations to allocate the money they would normally pay for pet food to things like pet medical care.

Those with the SAFE Refuge of Central Texas said they’re grateful for the donation.

“When we don’t have to worry about all the food to feed all our intakes and rescues for the year, we can put that money toward treating these animals and taking them in from the shelters,” explained Jeff Donaldson, a foster volunteer with the rescue and assistant manager at a Tomlinson’s Pet Store.

Donaldson said the pandemic has also created some challenges.

“We’re seeing a lot more people that may not have adopted before adopting but on the other hand, there are monetary and other issues like people losing their jobs, they’re unemployed, so they can’t afford their animals,” Donaldson said.

People have through Christmas Eve to donate pet food for next year’s distributions. Tomlinson’s matches each pet food bag donation.