AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement officials are reminding people how to avoid becoming the next victim of jugging, a crime that is happening more often, according to the Sunset Valley police chief.

Jugging is defined by Austin police as a form of theft that includes robbery. A person will stake out a bank parking lot and wait for people to come out with money. They will then follow that person to their next location and take the money from them or their car.

Juan Cabrera, a south Austin man, is one of the most recent victims of jugging.

“Even when you feel you are in a safe neighborhood, it can still be dangerous,” Cabrera said about the incident.

He had gone to a Chase bank in south Austin and withdrew an envelope of cash. He placed that cash in his glove box and drove to a nearby Best Buy to run a quick errand. Cabrera was in the store for less than five minutes, and when he returned to his car, he found his window smashed and the money gone. He noticed the rest of the car was untouched and only the glove box was open.

Cabrera connected the dots and figured out he had been followed from the bank.

“They knew exactly where to look,” Cabrera said about the crime.

Jugging becoming more common

Sunset Valley Police Chief Lenn Carter said the crime is becoming more common in the Austin area. Jugging and a common car burglary are very similar, but police can determine when it is jugging just by asking victims if they had recently been to a bank or high-end retail store.

“You may think it was just a routine car burglary and may not realized that somebody targeted you,” Carter explained.

Austin police reported an uptick in jugging last summer at Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Chase. Carter said the suspects usually come from out of town and are very fast at what they do.

How to avoid being a victim

Police are sharing tips to avoid becoming the next jugging victim. They include:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

Don’t leave cash or credit cards inside cars

Change your route after leaving bank

Call 911 if you feel you are being followed

Carter reminds people to take their headphones out and get off your phone when you are in a bank and to live in the moment. Look around at your surroundings, and pay attention to who is around you.

APD’s Robbery Unit said it has organized in-person training sessions with local bank branches to help employees identify suspicious activity in the parking lot. Police are also strongly recommending banks to increase the amount of security cameras in its parking lot to help authorities identify suspect vehicles.