Time is ticking for some Central Texans to get a COVID-19 booster shot — and they don’t know where to go

The line at the Delco Center on Wednesday, Jan. 13 (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ronnie Carlson feels grateful to Austin Public Health for his COVID-19 vaccine.

Carlson and his wife were able to register with the agency and waited in line for about an hour to get their shot on Tuesday.

While at the Delco center, Carlson says they asked staff what to do about the second shot.

“That was just where nobody really knew,” Carlson says.

He says he was given a card that stated he had to receive his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Feb. 9, but no information was provided on where to do that.

Carlson found out that Tarrytown Pharmacy was accepting people like him on a waiting list, so he signed up.

Rannon Ching, Tarrytown head pharmacist, says he has about 300 people on that waiting list. All of them received their first dose from other providers.

In a release, Tarrytown Pharmacy said it didn’t receive any new, first doses of the vaccine from DSHS this week, but will be able to give second doses to patients that received their first dose from the pharmacy in December 2020.

