Tickets for F1 US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas now on sale

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the first practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets for the 2021 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas are now on sale.

The race will make its return October 22-24 after a one-year hiatus. The 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. F1 modified its 2020 schedule, cutting its travel to North America and racing an abbreviated schedule of 17 races in 12 countries.

The news release said to expect an announcement on musical guests for the race weekend “later this week.”

You can look through the ticket packages here.

Three-Day General Admission: Starts at $189 for general admission spots on the grass near the COTA track

Three-Day Bleachers: Starts at $249 for seats in the elevated bleachers at Turns 9, 12 and 18 on the track

Three-Day Premium Grandstands: Starts at $350 for a spot in the Main Grandstand.

Three-Day Flex Pass: Starts at $450 with three unique views. Take “in a new vantage point each day,” the release said.