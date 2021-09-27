Tickets and parking for F1 US Grand Prix SOLD OUT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over 360,000 people are expected to be at Circuit of the Americas for October’s Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix — the race is officially a sell out.
Tickets and all on-site parking passes for the Oct. 22-24 race weekend in Austin are sold out, according to a release sent Monday.
With so many people expected around the track, officials are urging fans to lock in a transportation plan for the weekend now. The release says to expect a long wait and walk, if you plan to rideshare to the area.
If you don’t already have a parking pass, you can book a spot on the shuttle bus. Shuttle tickets start at $15 and are on sale now, the release says.
COTA offers two types of shuttle services — the Front Gate and Drop & Walk shuttle.
The Front Gate shuttle drops off and picks up across from COTA’s Grand Plaza. It’s $40 a day for a round trip with pick-up locations in downtown Austin at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 14th Street and Barton Creek Mall.
The Drop & Walk shuttle drops off at McAngus Lot, which is about a 10-12 minute walk to the COTA main entrance. It’s $20 a day for a round-trip shuttle with pick-up locations at Bastrop Memorial Stadium and Guadalupe Street and 51st Street. This shuttle only runs on Saturday and Sunday during the race weekend.