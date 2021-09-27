Tickets and parking for F1 US Grand Prix SOLD OUT

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 23: The sun sets over the circuit after the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2016 in Austin, United States. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over 360,000 people are expected to be at Circuit of the Americas for October’s Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix — the race is officially a sell out.

Tickets and all on-site parking passes for the Oct. 22-24 race weekend in Austin are sold out, according to a release sent Monday.

With so many people expected around the track, officials are urging fans to lock in a transportation plan for the weekend now. The release says to expect a long wait and walk, if you plan to rideshare to the area.

If you don’t already have a parking pass, you can book a spot on the shuttle bus. Shuttle tickets start at $15 and are on sale now, the release says.

COTA offers two types of shuttle services — the Front Gate and Drop & Walk shuttle.

The Front Gate shuttle drops off and picks up across from COTA’s Grand Plaza. It’s $40 a day for a round trip with pick-up locations in downtown Austin at San Jacinto Boulevard and East 14th Street and Barton Creek Mall.

The Drop & Walk shuttle drops off at McAngus Lot, which is about a 10-12 minute walk to the COTA main entrance. It’s $20 a day for a round-trip shuttle with pick-up locations at Bastrop Memorial Stadium and Guadalupe Street and 51st Street. This shuttle only runs on Saturday and Sunday during the race weekend.