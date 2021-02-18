LIVE BLOG: Power coming back on for thousands in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power crews continue to turn the power back on hour after hour for thousands of Texans as the energy grid generation returns closer to pre-winter storm levels. Nearly 100,000 people just in Austin had the lights come back on in the past 24 hours.

Roads are also improving, and the worst of the latest winter storm that could have brought up to two inches of snow to the Austin area has moved farther south.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Gillespie and Blanco counties. Other counties in our viewing area remain in a Winter Storm Advisory.

5:55 a.m.

Austin Police say there is a “significant situation” developing in downtown Austin. A water main break has seven blocks closed on Lavaca Street from 8th Street to 15th Street. Traffic anchor Amanda Dugan reports police tell her the road is icy and cracking the asphalt.

Crews are having trouble locating where the water main break occurred.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene.

5:50 a.m.

Oncor says it has halted controlled outages on its network thanks to the increased power generation, which has helped stabilize the state’s power grid.

Approximately 150,000 Oncor customers still remain without power, but Oncor says these outages are because of damage caused during Wednesday’s winter storm, as well as the previous winter storms that it could not detect until ERCOT allowed it to re-energize those power grids.

5:35 a.m.

An 18-wheeler jackknifed and northbound I-35 at RM 620 near Round Rock is closed.

We continue to follow what’s happening on the roads. They remain mostly quiet except for a big overnight accident on I-35. Northbound I-35 is closed after RM 620 in Round Rock after a tractor trailer crashed, blocking all lanes.

We have a story up now with more details about the crash and a live picture.

Traffic Advisory: Northbound I-35 closed after RM 620 in Round Rock due to truck blocking lanes. Take Exit 253 and detour to the frontage road. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 18, 2021

5:30 a.m.



It’s only been a little more than an hour, but power for another 8,600 customers with Austin Energy came back on in the past 75 minutes:

Austin Energy – 85,729 customers without power as of 7:10 a.m. Wednesday

Oncor – 16,612 customers without power in Central Texas

Pedernales Electric Cooperative – UNAVAILABLE

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative – Just 42 customers without power in Central Texas

Central Texas Electric Cooperative – 18,783 customers without power in Central Texas

4:15 a.m.

Energy crews made significant progress overnight to restore power to customers everywhere except Central Texas Electric Cooperative:

Austin Energy – 94,350 customers without power as of 7:10 a.m. Wednesday

Oncor – 16,612 customers without power in Central Texas

Pedernales Electric Cooperative – UNAVAILABLE

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative – Just 40 customers without power in Central Texas

Central Texas Electric Cooperative – 18,780 customers without power in Central Texas

Here is a look at current outages in our that CTEC serves:

The outage map for Pedernales Electric Coop still does not work as of Thursday morning. In an email exchange Wednesday afternoon, Pedernales said it would try to get KXAN outage numbers but never did. Pedernales also does not provide current outage numbers by phone.