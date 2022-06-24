FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a Thursday afternoon fire that spread several acres.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said a grass fire was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. on State Highway 159 near Columbus Hall Lane in the Fayetteville area.

The Fayetteville Fire Department was notified and responded. Firefighters reported seeing several acres on fire and a small structure nearby. Warrenton Fire departments also responded, along with Fayette County EMS.

The fire was contained, and there were no injuries reported.

Officials said the fire was believed to have started from a small pile of leaves the landowner burnt earlier Thursday morning.

On June 9, a burn ban went into effect in Fayette County, according to the county’s website.