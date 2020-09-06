Two people killed in eastern Travis County crash identified

Scene of crash on FM 973 near Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people killed after a crash on FM 973 in eastern Travis County have been identified.

Texas Department of Public Safety says two vehicles carrying three people total collided by the Old Decker Creek Bridge at 7221 North FM 973 on August 21. The area is near Manor and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says Anthony Cathey Jr., 35, from Manor and an unidentified woman were driving a 2005 GMC Yukon. Victor Lares, 30, from Austin also died. He was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima.