LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — More police offers will be on campus at Lockhart Junior High School Wednesday after a threat was found written on toilet paper in a girls’ restroom, according to a letter sent to parents of the school.

The letter said two students found the note near the end of the school day Tuesday.

Officers from the Lockhart Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office will be on campus for “student and staff safety” Wednesday.

An investigation is underway, the letter said.

The district encouraged parents to report information on the district website at www.lockhartisd.org through “Alert ISD.” Additionally, anyone can report suspicious activities or school-related threats at https://iwatchtx.org/.

Last week, four students were arrested in connection with a threat written on the wall in a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School.