Thrall ISD cancels classes until March 23 during coronavirus outbreak

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Thrall ISD has canceled classes all next week, superintendent Tommy Hooker said in a statement.

Campuses will be closed until March 23, and all meetings and activities scheduled for this week have been called off.

Hooker said the closure will be a “huge inconvenience” to some parents, but the decision was made “in the best interest of students and staff.”

Despite the closure, students will be eligible for “grab-and-go” breakfast and lunch this week.

A further announcement will be made after a school board meeting on March 19.

