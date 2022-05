AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews restored power to thousands of Austin Energy customers Thursday morning after storms moved through the area.

According to an online outage map, power was out in the following areas:

East Austin around Loyola Lane and Johnny Morris Road

Far south Austin around Dittmar and Menchaca Roads

In addition, Pedernales Electric Coop says crews have restored power to all but 4 customers in and around Liberty Hill as of 4 a.m.