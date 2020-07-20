Lights back on after 14,000 Austin Energy customers lost power overnight

The Austin Energy Power Outage map shows an outage in south and southeast Austin with 14,000 people without power in the early morning hours of July 20, 2020.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power has been restored in south Austin after a problem at a substation caused more than 14,000 Austin Energy customers to lose power overnight Monday.

The lights went out at 1:10 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures at the time were around 82 degrees in Austin, and many complained that the loss of air conditioning started making things uncomfortably hot.

Austin Energy restored all power by 2:45 a.m. They did not initially know what caused the outage but are still investigating. They said it had to do with a transmission breaker at a substation.

The Austin Energy outage page initially showed outages extending from west of MoPac across south Austin, past Interstate 35 and into Bluff Springs in southeast Austin.

Ten minutes before the outage, Austin fire crews responded to reports of “wires arcing” on Bluff Springs Road just south of William Cannon Road.

WARC – Wires Arcing | 6700-6905 Bluff Springs Rd | AFD | 00:59:10 | https://t.co/i0y4rowNWp — AFD Incidents (@afdincidents) July 20, 2020

Austin Energy did not say whether that may have contributed to the larger outage in any way. They said they were investigating a “transmission breaker at a substation.”