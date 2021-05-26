These south Austin condos aren’t open yet and they’re already sold out

A rendering of The Station at St. Elmo, published in investors’ press release. (Photo source: Legacy International)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Station at St. Elmo, set to break ground in August 2021, has already sold out of its planned 132 condos.

Investors Legacy Communities and Legacy Performance Capital say they held a virtual sales launch event this month for the units, ranging from the mid-$200,000s to over $600,000.

They completely sold out in five hours, according to their press release.

“To date, I know of no other real estate company that sold every condo in one community within a few hours of hosting a virtual sales launch,” Legacy Performance Capital’s CEO Philip Jalufka said in the company’s press release. The company does sales and marketing for the project developers.

He added that he believes the sellout is due to Austin’s popularity and high housing demand as well as The Station’s pricing and value.

The $40-million mixed-use, residential development is located in south Austin’s St. Elmo neighborhood.

It’s set to include yoga, dance and fitness areas, a resort-style swimming pool and a dog park and boasts a “be there in 5” location — a five-minute walk or drive to several restaurants and businesses.

