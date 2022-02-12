These Austin bars will be packed for Super Bowl Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl Sunday evening. Here are places to go if you don’t want to bring your own ‘brrr.’
The Bengals bar
The Austin Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party group is meeting at The Dogwood on West 6th for Super Bowl Sunday.
A Facebook post says the crawfish boil starts at 2 p.m. and doors open at 11 a.m. The moderator asked people respond to their event on Facebook so they have an idea of how many people are coming.
“Bengals Fans we hope to see you back at Dogwood for the Super Bowl, yes you will have the bar to yourselves! We ordered a bunch more flags and banners. We are doing a Crawfish Boil and we are working on other surprises! Doors at 11:00am! Who Dey!!!” their event says on Facebook.
Where my Rams fans at?
Just down the street, the Rams Fan Club in Austin has claimed the WTF Icehouse as their Super Bowl watch party destination. Doors open at noon.
“We are expecting a big crowd so head out early. 21+ Event! There will be Rams flags up , and game sound on for the big game! Lets Go Rams!” they posted on Facebook.
West 6th Street will likely see high traffic throughout the day Sunday.
More neutral destinations
- Jester King is hosting an all-you-can-eat and drink Super Bowl party but it comes at a price. General admission tickets are $60. You can secure a seat here.
- Pluckers is taking reservations for $10 per person. Reservations are not required but you aren’t guaranteed a seat at the popular bar without one.
- Seven Grand Whiskey Bar is hosting a Super Bowl Party with Bud Light and 4 Roses Bourbon specials. They will also have nachos from Asador, according to their Facebook event.
- Bouldin Acres‘ Super Bowl party starts at 5:30 p.m. Reservations can be made until end-of-day Saturday. Reservations are not required but people will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis for non-reserved tables.
- Planet Rock Vodka Distillery will kick the party off at 11 a.m. Sunday with live music from Jason Kane White. Drinks will be 20% off, according to their Facebook event.
- Rustic Tailgate will have live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will air the big game on their LED screen, they posted on Facebook.
- Corner Bar says they’ll be giving away prizes, including a 50 inch TV, and have extra beer specials for the Super Bowl. “Come hang out at your favorite neighborhood bar in 78704 for some super bowl fun,” they posted.