Despite improving conditions, there are still places to get free water around Austin

Volunteers were out at Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park distributing free water to those still without running water Monday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even as more people around Austin have water service restored and the rescinding of the city’s second-ever boil water notice, the City of Austin is still holding free distribution sites for those who haven’t had service restored.

The demand for the sites is shrinking, a city press release says, but some areas — particularly apartment complexes — are having issues reviving service.

The City will operate free water distribution sites at the following locations Wednesday:

There’s a website dedicated to what people should do in the event they need to make repairs to homes due to storm damage, and there’s also a hotline to call to ask more questions. The number to call is 512-974-1500 and it’s operated 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are still being distributed at the Millennium Youth Complex located at 1156 Hargrave St. It’s a drive-thru distribution event that runs from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer, go to the city’s website to sign up.

In Round Rock, Mission Church will hold a food and water distribution site from 6-8 p.m. at 2120 N. Mays St.