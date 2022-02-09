‘The heartbeat of our community’— What’s next for the fire-damaged Mason County courthouse

MASON, Texas (KXAN) — A small town northwest of Austin is waiting for its county courthouse to come back to life. It’s been a year since an arsonist burned down the Mason County courthouse.

As Mason awaits the progress report on its courthouse, it is also keeping tabs on another process — Nicholas Miller’s case.

Miller is suspected of starting the fire at the 111-year-old building. He was arrested in February 2021 after a police chase that ended outside of Waco.

Judge Jerry Bearden said Miller is still sitting in jail outside of Mason County and currently awaiting trial.

"There won't be a trial here in Mason County," Judge Bearden said. "I would love to see [it] forward fast. You have to understand that we're spending $40-50 for this person to sit in jail. He's been in jail for over a year. Those expenses add up."











The courthouse building was being prepared for renovations at the time of the fire. Historic documents were held inside the vaults, but, luckily, records and documents were moved just before the fire.

One year later, Judge Bearden walked through the courthouse as he looked at the handcrafted bell from the early 1900s that now sits rusted and charred along with other historic remains.

“Here’s the vaults. They open up and go into storage areas now. We have seven of these vaults here in the courthouse,” Bearden said.

The original courthouse vaults, where previous valuables and documents were stored, will eventually be fully restored.

Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden walks through the courthouse. KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout

The courthouse is a centerpiece that many people consider “the heartbeat of our community,” Curtis Donaldson said.

Donaldson and others with “Friends of the Courthouse” have been raising funds to restore it. The complete restoration is projected to cost $20M.

“At first it was a pretty daunting task in our minds when we sat down and mapped it out,” said Donaldson. “We thought…this is going to take two to three years.”

The funds are coming together though. The group has a couple million dollars left to raise. Contractors expect to have the courthouse completed in 17 months.

You can visit this link to help fund the courthouse restoration.