LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — On the first day of school for Liberty Hill Independent School District, the line to pick up students snaked around Santa Rita Middle School’s parking lot and onto the street.

“It’s the first day and so it’s trying to get things smoothed out but so far, so good,” said Alex Vu, who was there to pick up his son.

Amanda Major went inside to pick up her daughter, who started attending the school last year.

“Last year, when we started dropping her off at school, you could actually get through the pickup line. And then as the year progressed, it just kept getting bigger and bigger. It’s crazy,” Major said.

The school is one example of growth in the district. It was built two years ago to accommodate 900 students and is already being expanded to accommodate 400 more, according to the superintendent.

“As far as the students who showed up, we’re about 8,100 students,” said Steve Snell, Liberty Hill ISD superintendent. “We ended last year with 7,100 students. So, when you take away the students who graduated last year, we have about 1,400 new Panthers at Liberty Hill this year.”

According to KXAN data, the district has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%. It trails only behind Jarrell ISD, growing at 186%. For comparison, Austin ISD’s enrollment has decreased 14% during the same time.

These KXAN graphs show the enrollment trends across three school districts over the last 10 years.

